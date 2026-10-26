McCain posted three points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 108-101 victory over the Clippers.

McCain struggled to find his shooting touch but received an extended opportunity after Cason Wallace exited early with a left shoulder injury. With Wallace's availability uncertain and Jalen Williams suffering a potentially serious leg injury late in the contest, McCain could see additional playing time in Oklahoma City's depleted rotation. However, he'll need to improve his efficiency to establish consistent fantasy value.