McCain recorded eight points (3-13 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two steals over 21 minutes in Thursday's 116-89 preseason loss to the Rockets.

McCain endured a particularly difficult shooting night, missing all eight attempts from three-point range after knocking down six triples against Indiana on Tuesday. His six rebounds and two steals helped offset the offensive struggles, and he didn't commit a turnover. The third-year guard remains a candidate for reserve backcourt minutes, though his shooting consistency will be important.