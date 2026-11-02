Oklahoma City exercised its fourth-year option on McCain for the 2027-28 season on Sunday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

McCain has appeared in 96 regular-season games for the 76ers and Oklahoma City since entering the league in 2024. In those appearances, he has averaged 10.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 19.8 minutes per contest. The 22-year-old was an early favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award in 2024-25, though a knee injury prematurely ended his season. He was expected to play a prominent role off the bench for the Thunder throughout the 2026-27 campaign. However, with Oklahoma City down Chet Holmgren (knee), Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder), McCain has been seeing the floor as a starter. That should continue moving forward, so he could be in line for his best year to date.