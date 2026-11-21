McCain logged 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 126-120 win over New Orleans.

McCain gave the Thunder steady scoring for a second straight night and made the defensive play of the game. He blocked a Jeremiah Fears layup in the final half-minute and grabbed the last rebound to seal it. The third-year guard has settled into a starting role while Oklahoma City deals with a long injury list. He's averaging 13.7 points and has been one of the team's more dependable scorers.