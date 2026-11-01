McCain closed with 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Saturday's 119-98 loss to Houston.

McCain started and logged 28 minutes, but it was an inefficient night as he missed all five of his three-point attempts. With Chet Holmgren (knee), Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) all expected to miss at least two months, the Thunder's rotation is in flux. McCain should keep getting meaningful run, but his value depends heavily on whether his shot is falling.