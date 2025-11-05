McCain (thumb) finished with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 loss to Chicago.

Cleared to make his season debut after completing his recovery from thumb surgery, McCain showed some rust and made a limited impact during his time on the court. Before he required surgery last December to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, McCain had carved out a significant role during his injury-shortened rookie campaign, averaging 15.3 points, 2.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers in 25.8 minutes per game over 23 appearances. However, the 76ers are healthier as a whole in 2025-26 compared to early last season, and the addition of No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe and the eventual return of Paul George (knee) could put a ceiling on McCain's playing time even once he gets further ramped up. Tuesday's game represented the front end of a back-to-back set, so McCain could be a candidate to rest Wednesday in Cleveland after seeing his first game action since Dec. 13, 2024.