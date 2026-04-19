Thunder's Jared McCain: Not starting in Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCain isn't starting in Sunday's game against Phoenix, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
McCain started in Oklahoma City's final two contests of the regular season. However, with the Thunder rolling with their usual starting cast, McCain will move back to a reserve role, although he should still see 10-15 minutes from off the bench.
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