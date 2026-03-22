McCain closed with 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 132-111 win over Washington.

It's the third time in the last four games that McCain has delivered at least 15 points, The second-year guard has been a fairly consistent threat from long distance in March, draining at least three three-pointers in six of the last nine games while averaging 12.8 points, 2.9 threes, 1.8 boards and 0.8 assists in 19.1 minutes while shooting 44.8 percent from beyond the arc.