Thunder's Jared McCain: Sees 12 minutes in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCain registered six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across 12 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 victory over the Magic.
McCain is a very small part of Oklahoma City's rotation, but he may see more action Wednesday against Brooklyn -- Luguentz Dort is one of several players who will get the night off Wednesday. Since joining the Thunder, McCain is shooting 43.2 percent from the field.
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