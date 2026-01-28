McCain produced 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three assists and one rebound over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 139-122 victory over the Bucks.

McCain made his second appearance following a five-game span in which he logged just one minute, and he impressed in the second half of this back-to-back set. After scoring 16 points in Monday's loss to Charlotte, the second-year guard chipped in 17 points Tuesday, leading the bench in scoring. He set a new season-high mark in triples and has knocked down at least four in back-to-back outings. While he isn't guaranteed significant playing time on a nightly basis, performances like these bode well for him moving forward.