McCain notched 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and three assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 144-103 loss to the Magic.

Ever since being cleared to play 20-plus minutes, McCain has dropped 15 points in consecutive contests, hitting five threes on nine attempts in that span. McCain figures to be one of the main contributors off the bench for Philadelphia this season, and with VJ Edgecombe (calf), Kelly Oubre (knee) and Paul George (ankle) poised to miss some time, he could see himself with a larger role short-term.