McCain (rest) chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 loss to Chicago.

McCain made his season debut off the bench Tuesday, but he wasn't able to connect on any of his shots. It's fair to expect some rust initially, but fantasy managers will want to monitor him closely after his strong 2024-25 season. As for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, it's unclear if he'll be rested for the second leg of this back-to-back.