The 76ers picked up McCain's (thumb) team option for 2026-27 on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

McCain's option is valued at $4.42 million, and it's not a surprise to see the franchise like up the sharpshooter. McCain practiced with the team Thursday after missing the beginning of the season recovering from thumb surgery, setting him up for a potential return in early November. It's unclear how he'll fit into the backcourt, with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe playing so well.