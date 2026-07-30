76ers' Joel Embiid: Dip in usage possible

Embiid no longer projects to carry the same offensive burden after Philadelphia added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown while also bringing in Anfernee Simons, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and rookie Labaron Philon, according to Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers.

Although his scoring volume could dip slightly, the additional star power should allow Embiid to conserve energy and focus more on efficiency and defense, helping preserve his elite fantasy value when healthy. As always, Embiid's availability will be the biggest question mark given his lengthy injury history.