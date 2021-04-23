Embiid (undisclosed) went to the locker room in the second half and did not return to the game during Thursday's 124-117 loss Milwaukee, Justin Garcia of Courtside Live reports.

The team did not announce any injuries for Embiid and likely opted to keep his workload light in the second half of a back-to-back. Justin Grasso of SI.com reports that the team had planned to manage Embiid's minutes for Thursday's game. The game was not as close as the final scoreline indicated, with the Bucks holding a big lead for most of the game. Across 27 minutes, he had posted 24 points (9-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block. Embiid should be available for Saturday's rematch against the Bucks.