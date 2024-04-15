Embiid (knee) practiced Monday, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Early Sunday, coach Nick Nurse said Embiid was expected to play in the regular-season finale against the Nets, barring a setback, and then the reigning MVP was ruled out after going through pre-game warmups, sparking pessimistic speculation. However, Nurse clarified before the matinee tipoff that Embiid's absence was considered a precautionary measure, and the big man's return to practice Monday confirms that notion. Embiid will likely still appear on Philadelphia's injury report for Wednesday's Play-In matchup against the Heat, but he's trending in the right direction. The 76ers have won eight straight games, including five consecutive with Embiid in the lineup.