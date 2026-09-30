Embiid's workload will continue to be closely managed during the 2026-27 season, head coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday, according to Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com.

Nurse said Philadelphia is already working through plans for Embiid and LeBron James on back-to-backs while mapping out their workloads for the next month. Embiid entered training camp without restrictions and was a full participant in Tuesday's opening practice, but the 76ers' early planning indicates they'll remain cautious with the veteran center despite his encouraging health entering the season.

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