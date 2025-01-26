Oubre amassed 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 109-97 victory over the Bulls.

Even though Tyrese Maxey stole most of the headlines after another impressive display, Oubre deserves some credit as well and notched an impressive outing on both ends of the court. This was Oubre's second straight double-double, and while he's reached that mark seven times in 2024-25, four of those have come since the beginning of January. Oubre is settling well as a reliable scoring weapon in a roster that has been decimated by injuries to two of their star players, Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (finger). He's averaging 17.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game over his last six appearances.