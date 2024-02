Lowry won't play in Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to returning to competition condition.

Lowry recorded 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds in 25 minutes during his Philadelphia debut Thursday. Despite not suffering an injury, the veteran guard will be held out of the second leg of the team's back-to-back Friday. Lowry should be available for Sunday's matchup with Milwaukee.