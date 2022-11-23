Thybulle won't return to Tuesday's game against Brooklyn due to left ankle soreness, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It appears as though Thybulle has re-injured his ankle which he had been nursing the past few games. The guard logged just three minutes of action before leaving early. Moving forward, Thybulle will presumably be questionable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.
More News
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Left off injury report•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Misses practice again Thursday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Another poor night with first unit•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Flops in starting role Saturday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Starting for injured Melton•