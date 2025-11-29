George totaled 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes during Friday's 115-103 win over the Nets.

George got off to a hot start in this one, scoring all 14 of his points in his first 14 minutes of play, but with the 76ers dominating the matchup, he took a backseat on offense through the second half. Tyrese Maxey finished with 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal, one block and one turnover across 42 minutes in the easy win.