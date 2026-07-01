Celtics' Paul George: Heading to Boston

The Celtics agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the 76ers for George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After two injury-filled years with the 76ers, George's next destination is taking him to Boston. The star forward has reached the 70-game mark just one time in his last seven regular seasons, but he'll now get the opportunity to function as Jayson Tatum's running mate in a big role for the Celtics. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.7 minutes per contest over 37 regular-season games in 2025-26.