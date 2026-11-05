George produced 25 points (8-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and four steals over 35 minutes in Wednesday's 109-102 win over the Bucks.

George committed a season-high six turnovers and uncharacteristically bricked three of his seven free-throw attempts, but he still delivered a quality stat line. He's been a top-20 player on the year with averages of 21.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.4 triples and 2.6 steals per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 80.8 percent at the line.