George dropped 36 points (14-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 123-101 win over Philadelphia.

George made his return to Philadelphia after being swapped for Jaylen Brown over the summer, as the former Sixer spent the previous two years there. George delivered masterfully with a game-high 36 points and six three-pointers, and he's now scored 25-plus points in three of his last four outings while shooting a scorching-hot 51.4 percent (18-for-35 3Pt) from behind the arc over that stretch. Boston has now won four consecutive contests to improve to 9-2 on the season, and George's play certainly has a lot to do with that.