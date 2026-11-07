George registered eight points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks across 22 minutes in Friday's 119-80 win over the Hornets.

George struggled offensively after scoring a season-low eight points on 11 shots, but his defensive contributions helped salvage some fantasy value. His two blocks were particularly useful, but limited playing time and modest scoring output kept his overall production in check. George's ability to contribute defensive stats remains valuable, but his fantasy ceiling depends on improved shooting efficiency and consistent offensive involvement. George is in a battle with Derrick White to be the Celtics' No. 2 offensive option, as he's averaging 19.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals per contest.