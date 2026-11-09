George notched 27 points (11-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes during Sunday's 117-97 victory over the Bucks.

George bounced back emphatically from Friday's eight-point performance, shooting 61.1 percent from the field while matching his season high with five made three-pointers. The veteran forward has now scored at least 25 points in two of his last three appearances, connecting on 12 triples during that stretch. Although his peripheral production was limited Sunday, George's scoring efficiency and three-point volume continue to bolster his fantasy value.