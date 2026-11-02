George posted 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes in Sunday's 108-97 win over the Magic.

George didn't have his best shooting performance, but fantasy managers will gladly overlook it, given his excellent multi-category output. His eight assists and four combined defensive stats helped offset a relatively modest scoring total, while his 33-minute workload reinforced his importance alongside Jayson Tatum. George's versatility continues to provide a strong fantasy foundation even when his shot isn't falling consistently. In six appearances this season, George has averaged 20.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.