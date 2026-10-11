George registered 13 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and five steals over 25 minutes during the Celtics' 144-106 preseason win over the 76ers on Saturday.

George didn't have the most efficient night offensively, but he demonstrated his defensive chops during Saturday's win, with four of his game-high five steals taking place in the first half. The veteran forward was the Celtics' return for Jaylen Brown in the offseason, and it'll be interesting to see how George and Jayson Tatum fit together early on in the 2026-27 season. George figures to have his preseason reps limited before the Celtics' regular-season opener against the Pistons on Tuesday, Oct. 20.