Head coach Joe Mazzulla praised George's experience Tuesday, per Justin Turpin of WEEI.com.

George has big shoes to fill in Boston this season, stepping into the role as one of Jayson Tatum's running mates following Jaylen Brown's exit. Staying on the court has been a major concern for George, who has made at least 70 regular-season appearances just once in his past seven seasons, but he should push for mid-round fantasy value when healthy after averaging at least 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game in back-to-back years for the 76ers.