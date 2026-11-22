George finished Saturday's 97-96 loss to Sacramento with 19 points (6-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals over 37 minutes.

George struggled with his shot but made up for it with an excellent all-around statistical contribution, especially on defense. With Jayson Tatum (rest) and Derrick White (shoulder) out, George embraced a bigger offensive role and attempted a team-high 21 shots. His five combined steals and blocks were especially valuable in category formats, showing he can stay productive even when his shooting efficiency suffers.