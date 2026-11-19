George supplied 10 points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 23 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 105-101 loss to Denver.

The four combined steals and blocks were George's best showing since Nov. 4, when he racked up four pilfers against the Bucks. The veteran forward's offensive contributions have been erratic of late, and he's scored 10 points or fewer in three of his last six games, averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 boards, 3.3 threes, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals during that stretch.