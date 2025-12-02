Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Downgraded to questionable
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Grimes (calf) is now questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Grimes was previously carrying a probable tag, so this downgrade doesn't bode well for his status. If Grimes is unable to give it a go, Jared McCain and Justin Edwards could be more involved on the wings for the 76ers.