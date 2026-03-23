76ers' Quentin Grimes: Questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grimes (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Grimes was a very late addition to the injury report. He's been pulling a lot of weight for the 76ers lately with 33.9 minutes per game over his last eight contests.
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