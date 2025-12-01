76ers' Quentin Grimes: Starts second half
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grimes is in the starting lineup for the second half of Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Grimes cleared the concussion protocol testing and started the second half over VJ Edgecombe. Grimes appears to be fine after a scary fall in the first half.
