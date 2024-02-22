Covington (knee) is progressing in his rehabilitation program with the goal of ramping up his on-court activities over the next three weeks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports. He's set to be re-evaluated in 10-to-14 days.

Covington isn't yet practicing, but if he continues to respond well to his rehab program over the next week and a half or so, he could be cleared to mix into drills with his healthy teammates once he's re-evaluated. Because he hasn't played since Dec. 30 due to a left knee bone bruise, Covington will require some ramp-up time, though he's not expected to hold a major role off the Philadelphia bench once he's ready for game action.