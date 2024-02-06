Harris (illness) ended Monday's 118-102 loss to the Mavericks with 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes.

Harris missed the 76ers' previous game due to an illness and was listed as questionable heading into the night, but he played through the ailment Monday without restrictions and turned in a productive outing across the board. According to Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com, Harris was less than 100 percent healthy by the time of the opening tipoff and may have sat if Philadelphia wasn't so shorthanded. He won't benefit from much recovery time with the 76ers back in action Wednesday versus the Warriors, but expect Harris to play in that contest with no minutes limit so long as his condition hasn't taken a turn for the worse.