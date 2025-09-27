Watford is considered day-to-day due to hamstring tightness, Tony Jones of The Athleticreports.

Watford played the last two seasons with the Nets, making 107 appearances during that span. Despite playing in only 44 games during the 2024-25 campaign, Watford put up career-high numbers in points (10.2) and assists (3.6) while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor and 33 percent from beyond the arc. He signed a two-year deal with Philadelphia on June 30.