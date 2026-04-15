76ers' Trendon Watford: Available Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watford (illness) is available for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Magic, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Watford will shake off his probable tag due to an illness and suit up Wednesday. He logged 15 minutes over only three regular-season appearances in April and isn't likely to see significant burn against Orlando.
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