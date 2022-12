Maxey (foot) could return as early as Friday against the Pelicans, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Maxey has missed the last 16 games due to a fractured left foot, but coach Doc Rivers has indicated recently that the 22-year-old is close to returning. Maxey will presumably be unavailable for Tuesday's game in Washington, but he'll be in the mix to return as early as Friday. He'll likely face a minutes restriction once he's cleared for game action.