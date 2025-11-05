Edgecombe totaled 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 loss to Chicago.

Edgecombe struggled to find his footing from the field, but he made up for it by turning in his first career double-double. He paced the Sixers in rebounds, beating his previous season high of seven rebounds Oct. 22 against Boston. Edgecombe's scoring production has cooled off a bit over his last few appearances, but he's still finding ways to make an impact.