Abdul Gaddy: Returns to action
Gaddy returned to action Friday against the Vipers, finishing with nine points, three assists and one rebound in 13 minutes.
Gaddy had missed the previous three games with a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old guard had started all of his 35 previous appearances, and he'll likely rejoin the starting five soon. He's averaging 12.4 point, 9.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds on the season.
