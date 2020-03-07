Play

Gaddy returned to action Friday against the Vipers, finishing with nine points, three assists and one rebound in 13 minutes.

Gaddy had missed the previous three games with a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old guard had started all of his 35 previous appearances, and he'll likely rejoin the starting five soon. He's averaging 12.4 point, 9.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds on the season.

