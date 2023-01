Gaddy finished with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Friday's 118-116 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Gaddy did a little bit of everything offensively for the Blue, scoring in the double digits on a very efficient night from the field while also acting as the primary playmaker, leading the team in assists. However, it wasn't enough to secure the victory in a close loss to the Capitanes.