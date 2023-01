Gaddy finished with 0 points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists and five rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Gaddy struggled to make an impact off the bench for the Blue, failing to make a single shot. However, he did showcase his playmaking and rebounding ability. Expect him to bounce back as one of the Blue's main offensive weapons off the bench.