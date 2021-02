Johnson produced 23 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 138-126 loss to G League Erie.

Johnson has been superb to start the G League season, putting together a double-double in each of the first two games while hitting 80 percent of his field goals. In Friday's outing, he finished second on the team in points behind Malachi Flynn and first in rebounds.