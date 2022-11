Johnson recorded 27 points (12-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's 117-110 loss against Capitanes.

Johnson continues to make an impact for the Spurs, and it seems his awful start to the season is in the rearview now. He's scored 25-plus points in each of his last three appearances, and he should remain one of Austin's most prolific scorers as the season progresses.