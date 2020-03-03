Barry Brown: Goes for 19 points
Brown contributed 19 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist in 33 minutes during Saturday's 122-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.
Brown extended his torrid run after notching his eighth straight game with 10 or more points, and he has topped the 20-point plateau four times during that stretch. He doesn't do much in other areas of the game, however, but he should remain valuable as long as he keeps scoring at a consistent rate.
