Barry Brown: Solid bench player through 10
Brown has produced double-digit scoringwith solid minutes in relief since his debut with Iowa's G League squad.
With 20.7 minutes on average through 10 appearances, Brown has produced slightly above average through that span, splitting 10.3 points, 2.2 boards and 1.3 assists. The former four-year standout at Kansas State should be expected to continue to produce in relief at the same rate.
