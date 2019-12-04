Play

Brown has produced double-digit scoringwith solid minutes in relief since his debut with Iowa's G League squad.

With 20.7 minutes on average through 10 appearances, Brown has produced slightly above average through that span, splitting 10.3 points, 2.2 boards and 1.3 assists. The former four-year standout at Kansas State should be expected to continue to produce in relief at the same rate.

