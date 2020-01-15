Brown notched 15 points, two assists and one rebound over 24 minutes Saturday versus Stockton.

Brown has tallied double digits in six of the last seven contests, though Saturday's effort came with a minus-22 point differential when he was on the floor. His minutes have fluctuated recently, dipping below 20 in a contest for the first time last Thursday since Dec. 10. He seems likely to average in the low 20s moving forward.