Barry Brown: Scores team-high 35 points
Brown delivered 35 points (12-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists during Sunday's 152-148 loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Brown doesn't stand out in any particular category and, as of right now, most of his value should be tied to his scoring figures. The Kansas State product has scored 25 or more points in three of his last five games, however, so he's clearly trending in the right direction since he's making 63.0 percent of his field-goal attempts during that stretch.
