Green closed with 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-10 3Pt) and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Saturday's 119-95 loss to the Lakers.

Green did a good job of stretching the floor on offense for the Bucks, and his five threes represented a season-high mark for him. This was Green's eighth game with double-digit points this season, and having done so in three of his last four games, he'll have some upside as long as he continues to shoot the ball at an efficient rate. Green is making 43.3 percent of his threes since the beginning of November.